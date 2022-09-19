Quartararo in scooter crash moments after Marquez shunt

Fabio Quartararo was involved in two crashes during the Aragon MotoGP race, the second while getting a scooter ride back to the paddock after the first.

Quartararo took a frightening tumble from his Yamaha when Marc Marquez slowed to catch a rear-end moment exiting the third corner of the grand prix and left him nowhere to go.

The Frenchman shunted the Repsol Honda and fell onto the race track but was hit only by his own bike, which left him with cuts to go with the burns and bruises from sliding along the tarmac.

He then hitched a ride back to the Monster Energy Yamaha garage, where he was involved in a second incident, head-on with another scooter.

“Sore and burned, but shame because it’s the first time I feel good in Aragon in many years and crashing in the third corner was not the best,” said Quartararo.

“But, I’m having tough last races, but still motivated to do more in the next races.

“After the crash, a marshal hit the scooter; I had a second crash.

“It was quite fast actually; luckily, I didn’t take off my helmet.

“But the marshal just hit face to face with another scooter, quite fast; luckily, I didn’t have nothing [further injuries] from that crash.

“But everything I have is from the first crash.

“The marshal, I think, is a little bit sore also.”

Regarding the on-track incident, Quartararo recounted, “Marc turned so well but also had a slide.

“I had better traction and I didn’t expect him [to be there] and I just hit him in the back.

“I don’t remember exactly the situation, but it’s a shame that just in the third corner.”

The 2021 champion started the day with a 30-point advantage at the top of the table and felt that a podium was possible if not for the contact with Marquez, who had been running sixth at the time of the incident.

Quartararo saw his championship lead slashed to 10 points when Francesco Bagnaia finished on the podium, but it could have been worse if not for Enea Bastianini passing his factory Ducati counterpart for victory on the final lap.

‘El Diablo’ is nevertheless confident for the Japanese Grand Prix this coming weekend, and thus hopeful the Motegi event can proceed despite typhoon warnings.

“Japan is a track I love,” remarked Quartararo.

“Hopefully we can race there because many riders have not been in Japan on a MotoGP bike, like Bastianini.

“I feel Japan can be a good track for us because even if there is a lot of acceleration, there is also a lot of braking – that is our strong point – so hopefully Japan happens.”

Marquez was involved in a second incident, with Takaaki Nakagami, due to damage sustained from the first, and all three riders retired by the end of Lap 1 around Aragon.

Practice at Motegi is due to start on Friday.