Price/Weel finish gruelling Baja 400

Toby Price and Paul Weel stormed to a fifth place finish in the Baja 400, which is where they will start the Baja 1000 from.

The pair secured the result behind the wheel of their Quad Lock-backed custom-built Geiser Brothers G6 2WD Trophy Truck, in the third round of the 2022 SCORE World Desert Championship.

After qualifying in seventh Price, who was guided by Dale Moscatt, started the race, before handing over to Weel, who drove to the finish alongside Preston Schmid.

Weel said it was a challenging encounter.

“It was hard work for a bit, we had a few mistakes,” the former Supercars driver said.

“Toby did an excellent job, so I feel like I let the team down a little bit.

“We had a few issues with being able to see up and over the rises with the bonnet, so we were struggling with that a little bit.

“We took a wrong turn and Jergensen got us, which was a pain, and then we caught his dust, so a little frustrating on my part.

“Toby moved up and got us in a great position.

“Preston did a great job navigating us here.

“This is our first time here and our first race as a team.

“It is great to see an Australian team come over here and do pretty well.

“We are in a good spot for the start of the SCORE Baja 1000.

“It is good I have Toby Price with me for the SCORE Baja 1000 because that guy sure can pedal.”

Price said the performance holds them in good stead ahead of the Baja 1000.

“We had a really good run going from the start, the truck performed well,” the two-time Dakar Rally winner said.

“It is Paul’s first time here.

“We are excited about it.

“We will be back for the SCORE Baja 1000.

“We had a good starting position for it, now we know what we need to do.”

Price and Weel will now focus on preparing for the Baja 1000, which will take place from November 15-20.