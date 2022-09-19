Nakagami in doubt for Japan after Aragon MotoGP crash

Takaaki Nakagami is in doubt for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after crashing into Marc Marquez on a chaotic first lap of the Aragon MotoGP race.

Marquez had a rear end moment exiting Turn 3 and when he got off the throttle to try and catch it, Fabio Quartararo was left with nowhere to go.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider shunted the Repsol Honda, causing damage which led to a similar incident with Nakagami just up the road at Turn 7.

Nakagami came off his own Idemitsu LCR Honda and skated along the track surface, causing the following riders to scatter on the run to the Reverse Corkscrew.

He was officially declared unfit at Aragon’s medical centre and could miss what would be his first home round in three years.

“I had a good start, but then had an accident on Lap 1,” recounted the Japanese rider.

“I had contact with Marc and had a nasty crash, so I’m really disappointed.

“I’m now going to Barcelona to check the wound on the fourth and fifth fingers on my right hand.

“I will keep everyone updated and really appreciate all the support.

“I will try my best to recover and hopefully we can race at my home GP in Japan.”

Unfortunately my race ended lap 1. I hope everything ok… I’ll keep you update.

Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/Xwd7D4ku8Z — Takaaki Nakagami (@takanakagami30) September 18, 2022

Marquez and Quartararo sustained only minor injuries, even though the latter was involved in a head-on scooter crash when he was given a lift back to the paddock after the on-track incident.

One rider who certainly will not be in action at Motegi this weekend is Suzuki’s Joan Mir, who has been ruled out that event after having to withdraw midway through the Aragon weekend due to ongoing ankle pain from a highside at the Red Bull Ring last month.

Practice at Motegi starts this Friday.