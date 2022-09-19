Hamilton untroubled by win record threat

There are just six races left for Lewis Hamilton to continue a record that stretches back to his debut Formula 1 season in 2007.

The seven-time world champion has won at least one grand prix in every year he’s competed in, a record unique in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton won his first Formula 1 race in just his sixth start and, previously, had never gone more than 10 races without a victory.

His most recent success came in last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, now 17 races ago.

“Honestly, it has zero importance to me,” Hamilton said when asked about the record.

“I’m grateful that each year we have had, since 2007, an opportunity to win.

“I do believe that we’re going to have a chance this year, still got some races to go, and that’s definitely a real big goal for us as a team, to get back to the front and be fighting for the lead.

“I have no idea where our car is going to be great – it was a surprise when we got in the car [in Zandvoort] and it felt so much better, completely different to the previous weekend.

“But I’m hoping more often than not it feels like Budapest and the [Dutch Grand Prix] for the rest of the races.”

Hamilton stands as the most successful driver in Formula 1 history.

Tied on titles with Michael Schumacher, the Brit holds the record for the greatest number of wins and pole positions on 103 apiece.

The 37-year-old has a contract in place until the end of next season though has recently suggested he could continue longer as he chases his eighth world championship.

“The idea that no driver in history has ever gone past seven, of course, you want to try and accomplish that,” he admitted.

“But what I guess, as you get older, you realise the journey is the most important part and the ride that you do with all the people, and all the people that you bring with you, and all the people that you try to elevate.

“There’s an opportunity to elevate lots of people, not only in your team but with the work that we’re doing with Mission 44, and there’s a much bigger picture to it.

“But from a personal point of view, winning another world title continues to be a goal. I’ll be so proud to be able to do that for this team.”

Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers’ championship, two spots behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell, the pair split by 35 points.

The team’s upturn in form in recent races has seen it reel in second-placed Ferrari, which once headed the constructors’ title but now holds just a 35-point advantage over Mercedes in the teams’ competition.

Formula 1 continues with the Singapore Grand Prix on September 30-October 2.