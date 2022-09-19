Haas considering driver options for 2023

Haas is still assessing its options when it comes to who will partner Kevin Magnussen at the team throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Mick Schumacher currently occupies the second car at the American-registered operation but is out of contract at the end of the year.

The German’s deal with the Ferrari Driver Academy is also set to be reviewed, with the expectation that it will not be renewed.

Haas is one of three teams with drives available – Alpine and Williams being the other two.

It has this year rebounded to become a regular midfield contender after three seasons of poor results.

“We are waiting, we are looking at everything, talking with Mr Haas [team owner Gene Haas] quite a lot,” Team Principal Guenther Steiner said of the decision over a second driver.

“But we have not made a decision. I will not give you a date when the decision is made, because that will be your next question.

“We give ourselves time, but what we want to make sure of is that we don’t make a quick decision and then regret it next year.”

Magnussen rejoined Haas after a year out of Formula 1 as a last-minute replacement for Nikita Mazepin.

He has proved a shot in the arm for the operation and is also credited with driving forward Schumacher’s progress.

Having stagnated at the start of the season, the second-generation racer has shown improved performances since the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Whether that is enough to keep him at the team is unclear. Steiner admitting only that he is one of the names in the mix for 2023.

“A lot of people have talked to us,” Steiner admitted.

“Mick as well is still in the running because that will be the next question!

“In the end, we just could go through the motions, and we want to wait a few more races – also how Mick is doing.

“Mick did a very good job in Canada, Austria, and Silverstone, and since then the car was not [that fast], but let’s see what we do here.”

Schumacher is not unopposed in retaining the seat. Nico Hulkenberg has been mooted with a potential full-time return and Daniel Ricciardo remains available.

Given Haas’s Ferrari links, the likes of Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman are also potential candidates, the former having completed Free Practice 1 duties with the squad at the Italian Grand Prix last time out.

“He has done some very good races, three races were very good,” Steiner said of Schumacher’s performances.

“I think he impressed everybody, but we need consistency as well.

“We need to see also how can we take the team forward, you know.

“We don’t want to stay status quo. We want to take it forward, that is the aim, that is what we need to do.

“We don’t know yet what we are looking for, that is why [it] takes time,” he added.

“If we would know what we are looking for, we would have made a decision.”