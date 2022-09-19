Evans confirmed for Bathurst 1000 debut

Kiwi Jaxon Evans has been confirmed in the last remaining co-driver seat for the Repco Bathurst 1000 following an evaluation day with Brad Jones Racing.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Evans had been in the frame to partner Jack Smith in the #4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore after David Wall was ruled out.

However, that was dependent on the success of today’s evaluation at Winton Motor Raceway.

The team has now locked in the pairing of Smith and Evans, with the latter set to make his Great Race debut next month.

Evans, who has largely spent his career racing Porsches, is fresh off a victory with Falken Motorsports at the 12-hour race on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“I arrived back in Australia just last week and to be in the SCT Logistics car today turning laps at Winton has been amazing,” he said.

“Endurance racing isn’t new to me, and neither is Bathurst but heading there in a Supercar is definitely going to be a pinch me moment.”

“The car felt very comfortable from the outset and the team has been so enthusiastic and welcoming, I’m feeling really confident about heading to Bathurst alongside Jack and the whole BJR and SCT Motorsport team.”

Since claiming the Carrera Cup Australia title in 2018, Evans has raced overseas in Porsche Supercup and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 26-year-old noted he would have to “re-train” his brain stepping back into a Supercar.

SCT’s Head of Motorsport Programmes Andrew Jones said: “The evaluation day has been a good opportunity for both Jaxon and the team to work together and get a feel for how each other goes about their business at the circuit.

“From our end, Jaxon has delivered today on what our expectations are from a driver of his calibre, and we now welcome him as part of the team for the upcoming Bathurst 1000 and I think that the combination of Jack and Jaxon is a very exciting one”.

The Smith/Evans entry is set to return to Winton tomorrow as a number of Victorian Supercars teams take to the circuit for a pre-Bathurst hit out.

Smith added: “I was able to do the allocated ten laps in the car today under the rules and then we spent the day working with Jaxon, Paul [Forgie, race engineer] and Jason [Bonney].

“The test day tomorrow also here at Winton should give us a chance to fine tune some things and we’re all looking forward to getting to Bathurst in a couple of weeks’ time.”