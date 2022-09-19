Biaggi vows to punish banned Moto3 crew members further

Max Biaggi says he will be “more severe” than MotoGP’s stewards were in banning two of his crew members over a Moto3 pit lane incident at Aragon.

Two mechanics from the Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max squad attempted to block Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Adrian Fernandez from leaving his pit box in Qualifying 2 at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Tech3 labelled the behaviour “unacceptable” when it posted video of the incident online, while a reverse angle published on official MotoGP social media channels suggests one of the crew members in question attempted to grab Fernandez’s brake lever.

FIM stewards have banned the personnel from next month’s Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix, and fined each EUR 2000 (AUD 2980 at AUD 1 = EUR 0.6708).

However, Biaggi, who apologised via his and the team’s social media, has vowed to come down harder.

“The penalty IRTA imposed was correct, and so was the fine,” the two-time Superbike world champion turned team owner told Italian reporters.

“I’ll be even more severe. There will be a more targeted measure.

“I thought I had seen it all, and I don’t wish it on anyone to have to handle a situation like this.”

According to Biaggi, one of the mechanics apologised while the other tried to cover up what they had done.

“I was there; it was something that shouldn’t have happened and something far from the ethics of this sport and this team,” he remarked.

“So, I immediately apologised to Fernandez.

“Soon after, I went to the two mechanics. One of them tried to justify himself saying they got close to see the bike.

“The other instead apologised. ‘We did a stupid thing,’ he admitted.”

Track position is considered a key strategic element of Moto3 qualifying given the significance of the slipstream for the lightweight class.

Fernandez would qualify just 15th but went on to finish the race in fifth, one position behind team-mate Deniz Öncü.

At the Max Racing Team, Ayumu Sasaki started and finished second while John McPhee rounded out the top 10 in the 19-lapper, which was won by the GasGas Aspar Team’s championship leader, Izan Guevara.