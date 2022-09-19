Astuti wins round as Piszcyk maintains Formula Ford lead

A victory for Valentino Astuti in the penultimate round of the Australian Formula Ford Series at The Bend Motorsport Park sees him narrow the gap to Jimmy Piszcyk in the standings.

Astuti collected a race win and three podium finishes to become the first-repeat round winner this year, with five different drivers enjoying success prior to the outing at the South Australia circuit.

Despite Astuti’s overall round victory, CHE Racing’s Jimmy Piszcyk remains at the top of the standings by 15 points, as both title contenders picked up a race win apiece.

Sonic Motor Racing’s Winston Smith had a breakthrough weekend, taking his first Formula Ford pole position with a 1:59.7285s, before going onto claim his maiden race victory in Race 2.

In the first encounter Piszcyk improved from third to claim victory in crossing the stripe ahead of Astuti, and Smith.

Previous round winner Cameron McLeod was fourth, while Jordan Sinni finished fifth.

Eddie Beswick, Ryder Quinn, Clay Richards, Zak Lobko, and Jude Bargwanna completed the top 10.

Smith emerged victorious after a close battle up front in Race 2, finishing ahead of Astuti, and previous round winner Cameron McLeod.

While Piszcyk finished fourth on track, he was issued a penalty for passing under yellow flag conditions, dropping him to 16th in the order.

Resultantly, Quinn finished fourth, ahead of Richards in fifth.

Lobko and Bargwanna were next across the line, while Daniel Frougas, Xavier Kokai, and Thomas Davies rounded out the top 10.

In mixed conditions, Astuti took the chequered flag in Race 3, finishing ahead of Smith, with Quinn in third.

Bargawanna, Sinni, Davies, McLeod followed the trio, as Harrison Sellars and Kye Cavedon finished eighth and ninth respectively, with Frougas wrapping up the top 10.

Three races remain in the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series, which will conclude at Sandown, on October 29-30.