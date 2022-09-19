> News > Supercars

2022 Bathurst 1000 grid finalised

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Monday 19th September, 2022 - 4:22pm

The start of the 2021 Bathurst 1000. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

The grid for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 has been finalised with confirmation of the last vacant co-driver seat for the October 6-9 event.

A total of 28 cars will take part in next month’s Great Race, with Supercars recently confirming the Anderson Motorsport wildcard has been ruled out.

Brad Jones Racing held the key to the last enduro seat but has now locked in Jaxon Evans alongside Jack Smith.

That follows an evaluation day for Evans at Winton where he impressed, securing his spot in the #4 ZB Commodore.

Team 18 also recently announced Tyler Everingham as Scott Pye’s co-driver in the #20 ZB Commodore.

In other news, Craig Lowndes and Richie Stanaway will be the nominated primary drivers for their high-profile wildcards backed by Supercheap Auto and Boost Mobile respectively.

The pit lane order for the Mount Panorama enduro has been set with confirmation the Lowndes and Greg Murphy wildcards will share a garage and pit boom.

In the lead-up to this year’s event, Victorian-based squads will be testing at Winton Motor Raceway on Tuesday, September 20, while Queensland-based teams will take to Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, September 28.

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway on Thursday, October 6 at 11:00 AEDT.

2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Car Primary driver Co-driver
Triple Eight Race Engineering 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander
Dick Johnson Racing 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Will Davison Alex Davison
Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Zane Goddard
6 Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Thomas Randle Zak Best
56 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki
Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Warren Luff
25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard
Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell
Brad Jones Racing 8 Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood
14 Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore
4 Jack Smith Jaxon Evans
96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys
Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Scott Pye Tyler Everingham
Grove Racing 10 Lee Holdsworth Matt Payne
26 David Reynolds Matt Campbell
Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton
35 Todd Hazelwood Jayden Ojeda
PremiAir Racing 22 Chris Pither Cameron Hill
31 James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe
Blanchard Racing Team 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard
Matt Chahda Motorsport 118 Matt Chahda Jaylyn Robotham
Erebus/Boost Mobile 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy
Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto 888 Craig Lowndes Declan Fraser

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]