2022 Bathurst 1000 grid finalised
The start of the 2021 Bathurst 1000. Picture: Mark Horsburgh
The grid for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 has been finalised with confirmation of the last vacant co-driver seat for the October 6-9 event.
A total of 28 cars will take part in next month’s Great Race, with Supercars recently confirming the Anderson Motorsport wildcard has been ruled out.
Brad Jones Racing held the key to the last enduro seat but has now locked in Jaxon Evans alongside Jack Smith.
That follows an evaluation day for Evans at Winton where he impressed, securing his spot in the #4 ZB Commodore.
Team 18 also recently announced Tyler Everingham as Scott Pye’s co-driver in the #20 ZB Commodore.
In other news, Craig Lowndes and Richie Stanaway will be the nominated primary drivers for their high-profile wildcards backed by Supercheap Auto and Boost Mobile respectively.
The pit lane order for the Mount Panorama enduro has been set with confirmation the Lowndes and Greg Murphy wildcards will share a garage and pit boom.
In the lead-up to this year’s event, Victorian-based squads will be testing at Winton Motor Raceway on Tuesday, September 20, while Queensland-based teams will take to Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, September 28.
Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway on Thursday, October 6 at 11:00 AEDT.
2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 entry list
|Team
|Car
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Dick Johnson Racing
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|
|17
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Tickford Racing
|5
|James Courtney
|Zane Goddard
|
|6
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Zak Best
|
|56
|Jake Kostecki
|Kurt Kostecki
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|2
|Nick Percat
|Warren Luff
|
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|Erebus Motorsport
|9
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Brad Jones Racing
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|
|4
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Team 18
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|
|20
|Scott Pye
|Tyler Everingham
|Grove Racing
|10
|Lee Holdsworth
|Matt Payne
|
|26
|David Reynolds
|Matt Campbell
|Matt Stone Racing
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Aaron Seton
|
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|22
|Chris Pither
|Cameron Hill
|
|31
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Blanchard Racing Team
|3
|Tim Slade
|Tim Blanchard
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|118
|Matt Chahda
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Erebus/Boost Mobile
|51
|Richie Stanaway
|Greg Murphy
|Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Declan Fraser
