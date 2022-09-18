> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Alex Palou tests McLaren F1

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th September, 2022 - 11:02am

Check out IndyCar driver Alex Palou at the wheel of a 2021 McLaren as he completes a three-day test with the squad at Barcelona.

PatoOWardTPC2
AlexPalouTPC1
AlexPalouTPC2
AlexPalouTPC3
PatoOWardTPC1
PatoOWard3
PatoOWardTPC5
AlexPalouTPC4

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]