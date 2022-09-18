Final test day for Lowndes/Fraser wildcard confirmed

The Supercheap Auto Great Race wildcard of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser has had its third and final test day locked in.

Lowndes and Fraser will be on track at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, September 28 for their last hit out before the Bathurst 1000 (October 6-9).

They will pair up in a Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Holden ZB Commodore for the Mount Panorama enduro.

Lowndes recently steered a Brad Jones Racing car in the co-driver practice session at Sandown as part of a one-off appearance, aiding the veteran’s preparation.

The Supercheap Auto wildcard gig marks the three-time Supercars champion’s fourth consecutive year co-driving at the Mountain since retiring from full-time driving.

Declan Fraser is the current Dunlop Super2 Series points leader and will perform double duties over the Bathurst weekend.

The 21-year-old is also on the hunt for a full-time Supercars Championship seat next year.

Roland and Jessica Dane will lead the third Triple Eight car, and Romy Mayer has been selected as race engineer.

It was recently confirmed the entry will share a pit boom with the Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway wildcard at the event.

The #888 had its first test day in June after being announced earlier that month.

Lowndes/Fraser’s second test day took place at the end of August.