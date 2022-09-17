Williams Academy driver yet to discuss F1 promotion

Logan Sargeant has not yet had discussions with Williams about a potential Formula 1 berth with the squad.

The American currently campaigns in the FIA Formula 2 Championship where he has established himself as one of the leading contenders.

A strong run through the middle of the season saw him claim two wins in the three starts but has endured a horror run since.

The 21-year-old has retired from five of the 10 races since his (inherited) Feature race win in Austria.

While that run blunted his championship charge, with the title wrapped up by Felipe Drugovich in Monza last weekend, he remains a candidate for a Formula 1 berth in future.

He is a member of the Williams Academy and will drive in Free Practice 1 at the United States Grand Prix next month. What that might lead to in future is uncertain.

“No conversations as of yet,” he said when asked by Speedcafe.com if he’d discussed a potential F1 drive for 2023.

“From my side, it’s just [trying] to capitalise on these good qualifying results a little bit better, put in a few more good results, which should help towards the championship.

“And then, we’ll see. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

Williams is one of three teams with realistic vacancies for the 2023 campaign.

The squad recently confirmed that Alex Albon will remain for at least two more years while Nicholas Latifi looks set to exit F1.

In the wash-up, following the Oscar Piastri contract saga, it became apparent that Williams had agreed in principle to replace the Canadian for next year in May.

Latifi remains one of only two drivers to have raced in 2022 not to have scored a world championship point; Nico Hulkenberg, who substituted for Sebastian Vettel in the opening two rounds of the year is the other.

Last weekend, Nyck de Vries was thrust into action at the last minute in place of Albon and went on to record a ninth-place finish in an eye-catching performance.

The Dutchman had become the front-runner to secure the drive for next year, although there is apparently interest now from the Red Bull group in light of its failure to obtain a Super Licence dispensation for Colton Herta.

If de Vries does indeed get the Williams seat, then Sargeant faces at least another season in Formula 2 and an uncertain future with the timing of his career likely to coincide with a period of stability among the driving ranks at the Grove-based squad.