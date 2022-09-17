> News > Bikes

Martin fastest, Espargaro crashes twice in Aragon MotoGP practice

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 17th September, 2022 - 3:36am

Jorge Martin. Picture: MotoGP.com

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has set the pace in Friday practice at the Aragon MotoGP round as Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro crashed twice.

As usual, honours were decided in the late time attacks in Free Practice 2, with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo going top on a 1:47.476s inside the final three minutes.

The Frenchman’s time in first sport lasted less than two seconds before Martin broke the beam to set a 1:47.402s on the #89 Prima Pramac Racing entry, and they would remain the top two thereafter.

Third went to Martin’s team-mate, Johann Zarco, on a 1:47.509s, with the top five rounded out by Gresini Ducati pilot Enea Bastianini and factory Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) was eighth on his return to a grand prix event with a personal-best time of 1:47.761s, although he might have been fastest of all if not for a small error at the final corner on the lap in question.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was ninth and fellow Australian Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM) 24th.

Aleix Espargaro sits just 13th after a crash in Free Practice 1 at Turn 16 and another in FP2 at Turn 14, although he was at least unharmed by the spills.

Saturday’s schedule is Free Practice 3 at 17:55 AEST, Free Practice 4 at 21:30, Qualifying 1 at 22:10, and Qualifying 2 at 22:35.

Friday practice: Aragon MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:47.402 FP2
2 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:47.476 FP2
3 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:47.509 FP2
4 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:47.583 FP2
5 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:47.639 FP2
6 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:47.665 FP2
7 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:47.678 FP2
8 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:47.761 FP2
9 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:47.800 FP2
10 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:47.893 FP2
11 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:47.911 FP2
12 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:47.912 FP2
13 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:47.951 FP2
14 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:48.002 FP2
15 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:48.042 FP2
16 49 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:48.229 FP2
17 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:48.475 FP2
18 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:48.521 FP2
19 35 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:48.531 FP2
20 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:48.618 FP2
21 36 J.MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:48.621 FP2
22 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:48.688 FP2
23 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:48.743 FP2
24 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:48.752 FP2

