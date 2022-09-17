Martin fastest, Espargaro crashes twice in Aragon MotoGP practice

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has set the pace in Friday practice at the Aragon MotoGP round as Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro crashed twice.

As usual, honours were decided in the late time attacks in Free Practice 2, with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo going top on a 1:47.476s inside the final three minutes.

The Frenchman’s time in first sport lasted less than two seconds before Martin broke the beam to set a 1:47.402s on the #89 Prima Pramac Racing entry, and they would remain the top two thereafter.

Third went to Martin’s team-mate, Johann Zarco, on a 1:47.509s, with the top five rounded out by Gresini Ducati pilot Enea Bastianini and factory Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) was eighth on his return to a grand prix event with a personal-best time of 1:47.761s, although he might have been fastest of all if not for a small error at the final corner on the lap in question.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was ninth and fellow Australian Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM) 24th.

Aleix Espargaro sits just 13th after a crash in Free Practice 1 at Turn 16 and another in FP2 at Turn 14, although he was at least unharmed by the spills.

Saturday’s schedule is Free Practice 3 at 17:55 AEST, Free Practice 4 at 21:30, Qualifying 1 at 22:10, and Qualifying 2 at 22:35.

Friday practice: Aragon MotoGP Combined times