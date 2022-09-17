Heavy rainfall and hail leads to cancellation of racing at Sandown

Motorsport Australia has cancelled the remainder of the racing planned for Saturday in Round 5 of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sandown.

As heavy rainfall and hail fell following Race 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Motorsport Australia announced at 16:15 AEST that the remainder of Saturday’s programme would not take place.

“The remainder of today’s racing will not proceed due to the ongoing extreme weather,” the statement read.

“This is for the safety of all officials, competitors and spectators.”

Earlier in the day, Motorsport Australia made the decision to suspend racing after Race 1 of the Fanatec GTWC Australia Powered by AWS Series ended early under Safety Car.

On-track action was suspended for 45 minutes, as Motorsport Australia assessed the conditions.

After a relief in the inclement weather, racing resumed at 15:35 AEST, with the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series taking to the track for Race 1.

Prior to the resumption of racing, Motorsport Australia had also announced race times for the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series and Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series.

As inclement weather persisted during and following the race, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of Saturday’s programme.

Pending any changes to the schedule, racing will resume at Sandown International Raceway tomorrow, with the Australian Production Cars set to contest a 60-minute race at 09:15 AEST.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free streaming of Sunday’s action kicks off at 10:30 AEST.

*A wrap of the day’s action will follow.