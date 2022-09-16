> News > National > TCR

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th September, 2022 - 2:14pm

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series field at Sandown. Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series

Stan Sport is the only place to see all of the SpeedSeries races this weekend at Sandown.

SpeedSeries at Sandown

The SpeedSeries resumes at the Sandown round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, headlined by Round 6 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Also on the bill are Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, and Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly.

There will be six hours of coverage on Saturday and six-and-a-half on Sunday.

Saturday, September 17
11:00 AEST Saturday Stan Sport stream
Sunday, September 18
10:30 AEST Sunday Stan Sport stream

