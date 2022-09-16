Sandown Wrap: Wood takes Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge pole

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series

Ryan Wood has grabbed pole position for Round 3 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series at the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships’ Sandown event.

The Earl Bamber Motorsport driver set the fastest time in a wet 20-minute qualifying session with a 1:17.4840s.

A late flyer launched rookie Aron Shields into second, while Sonic Motor Racing’s Courtney Prince will start from third, after briefly topping the session.

Series leader Thomas Sargent will start from fourth, while Lachlan Bloxsom lapped fifth fastest.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tom McLennan, Harrison Goodman, Pro-Am pole-sitter Daniel Stuttered, his class rival Sam Shahin, and Brett Boulton.

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series will next take to the track on Saturday at 11:10 local time/AEST for Race 1.

Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters

Cameron Tilley was fastest in a red-flagged qualifying session for Round 4 of the Touring Car Masters Series.

The Valiant Pacer driver posted a 1:38.3768s in a qualifying session that was cut short due to a red flag and increasingly wet conditions, with only half the field managing to set a time.

Classifications from the session have not been ratified, with grid positions to be confirmed tomorrow morning.

George Miedecke set the pace in Practice 1 with a 1:14.8009s, with Ryan Hansford, and Steve Johnson finishing second and third fastest respectively.

The Touring Car Masters Series will return to the track tomorrow for the 14-lap Trophy Race at 12:15 local time/AEST.

Australian Production Car Series

Former Supercars driver Drew Russell has qualified on pole for the Australian Production Car Series brought to you by Liqui Moly.

After topping the combined practice timesheets, the BMW M3 driver posted a 1:27.4247s to qualify fastest outright and claim pole for Class X.

The Class A2 Mitsubishi Evo X of Cameron Crick was second fastest outright, ahead of the Class A2 Holden HSV Clubsport of Matthew Holt.

Chris Lillis and Jimmy Vernon qualified fourth and fifth respectively.

Former speedway racers Darren Forrest and Paul Razum in the Holden Commodore VF HSV R8 were sixth fastest, ahead of Travis Lindorff, while Class C pole-sitter Jake Camilleri was eighth fastest.

Tony Levitt and Shane Smollen rounded out the top 10.

Class B pole-sitter Daniel D’Aqunio qualified 15th outright, with James Keene the fastest of the two Class D entrants in 24th, while the sole competitor in Class E, Allan Jarvis, qualified 27th.

The Australian Production Car Series returns to the track tomorrow for Race 1 at 12:45 local time/AEST.

Turtle Wax Trans Am Series

Ben Grice topped Friday practice for the National Trans Am Series.

The Victorian set the pace in both 20-minute practice sessions, clocking in a 1:12.6704s in Practice 1, before improving to a 1:12.3014s in Practice 2.

Title contender and Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Owen Kelly was second fastest in both sessions, while Nash Morris was quick enough for third in both sessions.

Series leader Nathan Herne was fourth fastest on combined times, followed by rookie Tom Hayman.

Cody Burcher, Brett Holdsworth, Kyle Gurton, Jon McCorkindale, and Nic Carroll rounded out the top-10.

Trans Am will return to the track at 10:15 local time/AEST tomorrow for Qualifying.

GT World Challenge Australia

Shane van Gisbergen and Prince Jefri Ibrahim have set the pace in Friday practice for GT World Challenge Australia series.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 blasted a 1:09.3024s in Practice 1 to set the pace before Qualifying.

Title combatants Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross topped the timesheets in Practice 2, clocking a 1:09.3083s, while Yasser Shahin and Garth Tander completed the top three with a 1:09.5503s in Practice 2.

David Reynolds and Tony Bates rounded out the Pro-Am field in fourth.

Garry Higgons and Paul Stokell were the fastest of the Am field, while Mark Griffith was the fastest of the two-car GT4 class across both sessions.

GTWC Australia is next on track tomorrow for a 20-minute qualifying session at 09:25 local time/AEST.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the event starts tomorrow at 11:00 AEST.