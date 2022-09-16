NASCAR announces 2023 calendar

NASCAR has released the 2023 schedule for the Cup Series, which includes the first-ever street circuit race in Chicago.

The 75th season of stock car racing will consist of 36 races, over short tracks and road courses, including the Chicago Street Race on July 2, while North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina returns to the calendar for the first time since 1996 with the All-Star Race on May 21.

The Cup Series will take to the track for the annual pre-season race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, before the qualifying races for the Daytona 500 on Thursday, February 16, with the 65th running of the season-opening race to take place on February 19.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin at Darlington Raceway on September 3, with the season finale to take place on November 5.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy described next year’s calendar as diverse.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” Kennedy said.

“The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners.

“We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs continue this weekend with a night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Calendar

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington* Sunday, September 10 Kansas* Saturday, September 16 Bristol* Sunday, September 24 Texas* Sunday, October 1 Talladega* Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval* Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas* Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami* Sunday, October 29 Martinsville* Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)*

*Bold denotes Playoff races