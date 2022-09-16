NASCAR announces 2023 calendar

NASCAR. Picture: Alejandro Alvarez
NASCAR has released the 2023 schedule for the Cup Series, which includes the first-ever street circuit race in Chicago.
The 75th season of stock car racing will consist of 36 races, over short tracks and road courses, including the Chicago Street Race on July 2, while North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina returns to the calendar for the first time since 1996 with the All-Star Race on May 21.
The Cup Series will take to the track for the annual pre-season race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, before the qualifying races for the Daytona 500 on Thursday, February 16, with the 65th running of the season-opening race to take place on February 19.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin at Darlington Raceway on September 3, with the season finale to take place on November 5.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy described next year’s calendar as diverse.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” Kennedy said.
“The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners.
“We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
Meanwhile, the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs continue this weekend with a night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Calendar
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington*
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas*
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol*
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas*
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega*
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval*
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas*
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami*
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville*
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)*
*Bold denotes Playoff races
