Fraser to debut in GTWC Australia at Sandown

Dunlop Super2 Series points leader Declan Fraser will make his Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS debut in a late addition to the Sandown entry list.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 driver will compete in the GT4 class alongside Mark Griffith, who contested the opening round at Phillip Island solo.

Fraser/Griffith are one of two entries in GT4 this weekend, the other being Sam Brabham/Christos Batios, also in a Mercedes.

Twenty-one-year-old Fraser will get his first taste of GT machinery.

“I’m pretty excited, Griffo invited me out last week and I got the late call up, jumped on a plane to come down,” he said.

“Practice 1 will be the first time driving a GT car, so I’m pretty excited.

“Just to keep my bum in a seat as much as possible is what I want to do, so when I got the call from Mark to come and have a run, I was champing at the bit to get in the car.

“Obviously, the main objective is to win every single time you get in the car and we’ll have some fun.”

Griffith added: “The other GT4 has got young Mr Brabham in it, so I figured he should have someone to battle with.

“It should be a great contest in GT4 this weekend.”

Fraser will join Craig Lowndes in the Supercheap Auto wildcard at next month’s Great Race, making his Repco Supercars Championship debut.

GT World Challenge Australia forms part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships action at Sandown (September 16-18).

The category’s two 60-minute races will be covered live and ad-break free on Stan Sports from Saturday.