FIA announces first-ever CEO

The FIA has appointed executive Natalie Robyn as its first-ever CEO.

Boasting over 15 years’ experience in the automotive and financial services industries, the highly-credentialled American is expected to bring leadership and reform to the governing body.

Prior to joining the FIA, she held a variety of management roles, serving as a Senior Manager at Daimler Chrysler, Regional Director Sales Operation role with Nissan, before going on to become the CEO of Volvo in 2017.

A specialist in global strategy, sales management, and business development, Robyn will be responsible for driving the operation and financial performance of the governing body, while leading the Federation’s overall strategy.

She has also been tasked with developing commercial growth strategies and diversifying revenue streams.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described Robyn’s appointment as a transformative moment for the Federation.

“Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations,” Ben Sulayem said.

“She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our Members and I welcome her to the team.”

Robyn added: “I am delighted to be appointed the first-ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation.

“I look forward to working with Members, the senior leadership team, and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff.”