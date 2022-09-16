BF Goodrich backs Team Australia’s Price/Weel

BF Goodrich has announced increased support for Team Australia for the Baja 400 and Baja 1000.

Drivers Toby Price and Paul Weel will be guided by co-drivers Dale Moscatt and Preston Schmid respectively, for the Score International-sanctioned off-road races.

The support arrives as Price qualified the custom-built Geiser Bros G6 2WD Trophy Truck seventh out of 55 entries for the Baja 400, which is set to take place on Saturday.

The finishing order of that race will determine the start order for November’s Baja 1000, which is considered one of the world’s great off-road races and takes competitors on 1609km loop through Ensenada, Mexico.

Weel was thankful for the increased support for the events.

“Toby and I are very happy to have support from BF Goodrich, to get the backing of a brand as well regarded as them is something we’re very lucky to have,” Weel said.

“We didn’t have the best luck at Vegas to Reno so now we are looking to show everyone what we’re really made of down in Mexico.”

BF Goodrich Marketing Manager for Oceania Hugo de Boischevalier said the tyre company was delighted to provide the additional support.

“At BFGoodrich Australia, we are thrilled to support Team Australia competing at one of the most prestigious off-road motorsport races in the world,” de Boischevalier said.

“Exciting challenge for Paul and Toby, we wish them all the best.”

Prior to the Baja 400, the Aussies raced the 2WD Trophy Truck at Vegas to Reno in August but a mechanical failure brought their race to an early end.

Before the mechanical drama, Price had qualified fourth and looked to be in contention for a podium in the Best in the Desert Race.