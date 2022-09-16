Australian GP organisers planning to evolve F1 event

Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have a plan to continue evolving the Albert Park venue and event in the coming years.

It follows significant works on the circuit before this year’s event with reprofiling of what was the chicane on Lakeside Drive, and a significant repaving project.

The pit lane was also widened in what was the first part of a three-phase project before F1’s return.

A record four-day crowd attended this year’s event, and it has subsequently been confirmed that Melbourne will remain on the calendar until at least 2035.

The certainty of that deal has now afforded organisers the opportunity the confidence to continue evolving the Albert Park venue – parts of which are unchanged from its maiden event in 1996.

“We will work the same way that we worked on evolution and upgrades of the track layout,” Andrew Westacott, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, told Speedcafe.com.

“We’ve got to work on evolutions and upgrades of everything we’re offering, [including] the facilities that are permanent, and they centre around the hardstand for Supercars, and the pit lane and race control.

“Every year, we’re always doing an enhancement and upgrades to the configurations of our grandstands, the quality of our super screens, and the quality of amenities and food and beverage offerings.

“So this allows us to enter into longer-term supply contracts, procure better equipment, procure better infrastructure, and give people a better time at the event.”

Speedcafe.com revealed last month that next year’s race will form Round 3 of the 2023 season on March 30-April 2.

Officially that needs to be voted through by the FIA World Motor Sport Council as the regulations go but it will not change.

Australia will host the opening round of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, and on three other occasions before the conclusion of its current contract in 2035.

Tickets for next year’s race, which will feature Formula 2 and Formula 3 as headline support acts, are yet to go on sale.