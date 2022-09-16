Adelaide 500 support card bolstered

The Valo Adelaide 500 support bill has been bolstered with the addition of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.

The pint-sized racers, which became a regular feature of the event in its earlier run, join the Dunlop Super2 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and the S5000 Tasman Series on the undercard.

The 2022 Aussie Racing Cars season wrapped up at Sandown last month, with the December appearance at Adelaide being the first half of a two-round Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup.

The second round will take place at Highlands Motorsport Motorsport Park which, like the series, is owned by Tony Quinn, to coincide with the New Zealand circuit’s 10th anniversary celebrations next year.

About the addition to the Supercars season finale, South Australian Motor Sport Chief Executive Mark Warren said, “Australia’s premier motorsport categories will be on show at the Valo Adelaide 500, and we are pumped to add the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars to our exciting line-up of racing.

“The nature of the Adelaide street circuit makes our track the perfect opener for the newly-introduced Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup, which is set to be a prestigious prize in its own right.

“The Aussie Racing Cars is renowned for its door-to-door racing, as they barrel four-wide into tight corners – it’s street racing at its best.

“We anticipate the drivers to put on some exceptional racing for our fans to enjoy first-hand.”

Aussie Racing Cars Chief Executive Officer Brad Ward remarked, “The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series has a long and proud history of participation in the Valo Adelaide 500 event which we see as the premier event on the Australian motorsports calendar.

“As such, we thought it fitting to combine two of Australasia’s premier motorsport events to host the first ever Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup and we anticipate all of our best teams and drivers to assemble in Adelaide for the first leg of the inaugural cup.

“On behalf of all Aussie Race Cars drivers and teams I want to thank Mark Warren and South Australia Motor Sport Board, as well as Tony Quinn and Josie Spillane of Highlands Motorsport Park for inviting the category to form part of these two fantastic events.

“With the 2022 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars championship already crowned, this special event in Adelaide will be epic.

“There is no doubt our drivers will be pushing to the absolute limit to secure points for the Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup, and I can’t wait to see a full field of wheel-to-wheel racing action on the streets of Adelaide in December.”

2022 Aussie Racing Cars series winner Josh Anderson is already confirmed for the Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup in Adelaide, as are Lachlan Ward and Reece Chapman.

The event, the last of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, takes place on December 1-4.