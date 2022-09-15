> News > Formula 1

VIDEO: Mercedes debriefs the Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 15th September, 2022 - 5:00pm

Mercedes Technical Director, Mike Elliot, debriefs the team’s performance at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]