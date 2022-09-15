Murphy: Final Pukekohe Supercars event ‘like a funeral’

Kiwi legend Greg Murphy says the last ever Supercars event at Pukekohe Park Raceway felt “like a funeral”.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing, which owns the precinct, announced earlier this year that Pukekohe would close to motorsport operations in April 2023.

The historic New Zealand circuit hosted the Repco Supercars Championship for the final time last weekend as part of the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

Pukekohe’s last hurrah drew a sold-out crowd on Sunday as fans witnessed a home turf victory for Shane van Gisbergen after an epic duel with Cameron Waters in Race 29.

It was a fitting farewell for the venue, which Murphy felt had sombre undertones.

Known as the ‘King Pukekohe’, Murphy has a rich Supercars history as a Kiwi driver, memorably dominating the first championship event there in 2001.

“I’m completely proud of New Zealand as a whole Aotearoa [Māori name] and the fans,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“They came this weekend to pay homage to this place and the Kiwi [drivers], but they came to give respect to something.

“It’s like a funeral in some ways and this is one of those things you never forget.”

Murphy joined the Supercars broadcast team over the event in a punditry and pit lane reporter capacity.

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s raw emotion as van Gisbergen passed Waters over ‘The Hill’ was captured on video.

“I was screaming and Chad Neylon was filming me jumping up and down and going nuts,” he enthused of the moment.

“It was epic, absolutely epic. Shane drew from somewhere else [on Sunday] and just drove the way we have come to expect Shane van Gisbergen to drive.

“He is a genuine absolutely x-factor competitor and driver, and his ability is that of the greatest drivers you will ever, ever witness.”

While Supercars has reached the end of its Pukekohe era, the category is yet to commit to a future location for its New Zealand round.

Hampton Downs Motorsport Park is considered the logical replacement, however, the series is continuing to work through options.

Murphy said the demise of Pukekohe after its 60-year history still doesn’t feel real.

“It’s hard to put into words,” he said following the event.

“I actually in some way, shape, or form hope this isn’t the end, but I don’t know why it would change, because it’s not something we can stop.

“But if it is [the end], and it probably will be, then what a way to sign off.

“Why wouldn’t we come back and have the same thing again and go through the same incredible event we just witnessed?

“It has delivered the most incredible event and it just doesn’t make sense.”