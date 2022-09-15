GALLERY: Ford Mustang Supercar

The new-look Mustang Supercar has broken cover following Ford’s global unveiling of its latest muscle car.

Images released today offer fans a glimpse of the car that will be on track in Australia next year.

Speedcafe.com sister-publication Torquecafe was on hand for the car’s reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Check out a selection of images of not only the Mustang Supercar, but Ford’s other racing programmes and the latest-generation of road car too.