GALLERY: Ford Mustang Supercar

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 15th September, 2022 - 11:11am

The new-look Mustang Supercar has broken cover following Ford’s global unveiling of its latest muscle car.

Images released today offer fans a glimpse of the car that will be on track in Australia next year.

Speedcafe.com sister-publication Torquecafe was on hand for the car’s reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Check out a selection of images of not only the Mustang Supercar, but Ford’s other racing programmes and the latest-generation of road car too.

All-New-Ford-Mustang-Gen3-Supercar-1
All-New-Ford-Mustang-Dark-HorseR
All-New-Ford-Mustang-Gen3-Supercar-2
All-New-Ford-Mustang-Gen3-Supercar-3
All-New-Ford-Mustang-Gen3-Supercar-4
All-New-Ford-Mustang-GT3
All-New-Ford-Mustang-concept
All-New-Ford-Mustang-road-car
MustangFactoryX
All-New-Ford-Mustang-road
All-New-Ford-Mustang-GT

