Ford teases new-look Mustang Supercar

Ford has offered a glimpse of its new-spec Mustang that will race in categories such as Supercars, NASCAR, and GT3.

The S650 Mustang shape will replace the current S550 body, marking the iconic pony’s seventh generation.

It comes as the new Ford Mustang road car was revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The new-look Mustang will debut in the Repco Supercars Championship next year as part of the introduction of Gen3, replacing the S550 style that Ford Supercars teams currently utilise.

A 5.4-litre Coyote engine will be fitted to the Supercars variant, with the category claiming to have reached parity between the Mustang and GM’s 5.7-litre powerplants in July.

Thus far, the Gen3 Mustang prototype has appeared in S550 trim, with the updated Supercar expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

It could mean a Mount Panorama debut for the S650 Supercar, pending the supply of parts, with the Gen3 test mules scheduled to take to the track for demonstrations at the Repco Bathurst 1000 (October 6-9).

A preliminary VCAT [Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing] was carried out on the Gen3 Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in June, however, findings from the test had an asterisk next to them given it was completed using the S550 shape.

The VCAT process will be run through again once the S650 Supercar is officially released and the Mustang prototype’s panels have been switched out.

Supercars’ control Gen3 chassis, which forms the base of both the Camaro and Mustang, went through a late redesign process, as reported by Speedcafe.com in July.

That was to better accommodate the Ford Coyote motor and improve the space teams have to work with in the engine bay of the control front clip.