Ford reveals global racing future with new Mustang

Ford has revealed what its motorsport future will look like with the unveiling of the S650 Mustang.

While Australian fans are set to see the car early as part of the launch of Supercars’ new Gen3 era next year, the seventh generation of the iconic muscle car will debut in NASCAR in 2024.

The launch of the S650 also included imagery of a GT3 programme, which could see the blue oval campaigning for victory in the Bathurst 12 Hour in future years.

Its official race debut would be the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona which typically precedes the Bathurst event by a week.

There is also a planned GT4 variant that will be ready for competition, according to some reports, by the end of next year.

The GT3 challenger will be powered by a Coyote V8 with that programme set to be managed by Multimatic Motorsports.

The engine itself will be fettled by M-Sport in the United Kingdom, the operation which manages Ford’s interests in the World Rally Championship.

It also headed Bentley’s GT programme with the Continental and is developing an engine for use in the British Touring Car Championship based around Ford componentry.

To begin with, the programme is set to be IMSA focused but is likely to branch out courtesy of the customer-racing model which prevails in GT racing and, increasingly, sportscars.

Ford is obligated to produce at least 20 examples of the Mustang in the first two years under GT3 regulations, with 10 in the first year.

That has been implemented to stave off so-called ‘GT3 prototypes’.

The GT3 variant could also see Ford return to Le Mans in 2024 as the World Endurance Championship transitions away from the current GTE Pro/GTE Am classes from 2023.

That will see the top-flight of global sportscar racing employing GT3 regulations going forward, opening the door for the Mustang to race at La Sarthe.

Along with its Supercars debut next season, the S650 Mustang will also campaign in NHRA competition.