Brown car to be repaired, Murphy/Stanaway still on

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed that Will Brown’s car will be repaired for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The team has also confirmed the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard of Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway is still on for the October 6-9 event.

Brown sustained a 56G impact at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint last weekend after a clash with Mark Winterbottom in Race 28.

It left the #9 ZB Commodore with significant damage.

The car arrived back in Melbourne from New Zealand on Wednesday, at which point the team was able to strip the chassis and make an assessment.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says the #9 can be repaired ahead of the Great Race where Brown will be joined by co-driver Jack Perkins.

“The guys have had a proper look at the car and we believe we can fix it in time for Bathurst,” said Ryan.

“We’ve got it to Mount Gambier and on the jig this morning, the whole rear of the car is getting cut off and we’ll replace it all.

“Once it’s done, we’ll get it to paint and then back in the workshop and start to replace all the componentry and bodywork.

“Almost every tube in the back half of the car has either been torn, twisted or bent. Items like our gear box, fuel tank housing, drive shafts and suspension components also need to be repaired or replaced.

“We knew there had been substantial damage, though you always find more as you start to pull parts and panels off it.”

