Bathurst 1000 pit lane order confirmed

The pit lane order for the Repco Bathurst 1000 has been set with confirmation the Craig Lowndes and Greg Murphy wildcards will share a garage and pit boom.

As Speedcafe.com reported in July, it was expected the two Bathurst legends would be based alongside one another for this year’s Great Race, a point which sources have now confirmed.

The regular order of full-time championship entries will remain from pit exit down, set by the Teams’ Championship last year, while the three wildcards will be closest to pit entry at Bathurst.

Blanchard Racing Team, the championships only single-car outfit, has reportedly agreed to share its pit boom with Matt Chahda Motorsport.

That leaves the final pit boom to the Triple Eight Race Engineering-run entry of Lowndes and Declan Fraser, and the Murphy/Richie Stanaway wildcard.

However, that is dependent on the Kiwi duo’s ability to make the grid after Will Brown’s crash at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

Brown’s chassis might not be repairable in time for the Mount Panorama enduro, meaning he and co-driver Jack Perkins will compete in Erebus’ spare car, which was slated for Murphy/Stanaway.

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has said the #51 could switch teams if Erebus Motorsport is unable to run the car.

It is expected that should the Boost entry not appear, the Chahda entry will remain paired with BRT, leaving the Triple Eight wildcard a pit boom to itself.

2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 pit lane order