> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: SVG and Feeney 4×4 challenge with Mad Mike

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 14th September, 2022 - 9:05am

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney take on the Oxbow 4×4 challenge with Kiwi drifting sensation Mike ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]