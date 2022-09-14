PWR on recruitment drive

A rapid surge in growth has PWR Advanced Cooling Technology undertaking a recruitment drive, with a host of full-time career opportunities to be filled.

Founded by Kees and Paul Weel, the Gold Coast-based company is a market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, automotive cooling solutions.

Recognised as a worldwide leader in cooling technologies, PWR supplies high-profile race teams in Formula 1, NASCAR, Supercars, World Rally Championship, DTM, LMP, and other motorsport categories.

PWR also has a strong presence in the automotive aftermarket and is continually growing business activities with high-end, prestigious customers.

It is this growth that has led to the current recruitment drive.

The organisation is recruiting for various roles including Project Engineer, Simulation Engineer, Design Engineer, Wind Tunnel Technician, CNC Programmer, CNC Machinist, TIG Welder, Sheet Metal Tradesperson, and Manufacturing Production Assistant.

There are also opportunities for high school students and recent graduates, with a School Leavers Programme for entry-level positions in automotive, defence, and aerospace, while there are also opportunities for mechanically minded students in Years 10, 11, and 12 to take part in a work experience programme.

It is a great time to join the organisation according to Recruitment Specialist Jane Groves, who said PWR actively believes in investing in its staff.

“At the heart of PWR is its people,” Groves said.

“We believe in them, support their health, safety and wellbeing and ensure they have access to learning and development opportunities.

“We encourage a workplace that is diverse, empowered and one which fosters innovation and high productivity.

“Our Apprenticeship and School Work Experience Programs are very important components in our strategy of building future talent for PWR.”

“Some of the benefits of working at PWR include free breakfast, morning tea, and lunch provided every day in Weely’s Diner, international secondments to PWR offices in USA and the UK, service recognition, free uniforms, training, monthly and yearly employee awards, as well as PWR product staff discounts.”

