Pither determined to stay on Supercars grid full-time

Chris Pither is determined to remain on the Supercars grid full-time next year as a departure from PremiAir Racing appears imminent.

The Gold Coast outfit signed the Coca-Cola-backed driver at the beginning of this season, though is known to effectively have two vacant seats next year.

While mid-season recruit James Golding has impressed the team in his short tenure, Tim Slade is reportedly in discussions to join PremiAir Racing for 2023.

It leaves Pither searching for a full-time seat in the championship next year, having struggled for results over the course of the 2022 campaign.

The silly season took a surprise turn earlier this month when it was revealed by Speedcafe.com that Todd Hazelwood is poised for a move to Slade’s seat at the Blanchard Racing Team.

Should Hazelwood be released from his contract, it leaves a vacancy at Matt Stone Racing.

The Yatala-based squad has a number of options on the table, and Speedcafe.com understands Pither has thrown his name in the mix at MSR.

Given the impending arrival of Supercars’ Gen3 era, Pither is assessing his options for a full-time drive.

“Hundred percent I want to be here in Gen3,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“That was always the aim from the start when we committed to this.

“This year was about putting the foundations in place more than anything so that we can hit the ground running with Gen3.

“I feel like as the year has gone on, we have slowly definitely evolved…we have been making small gains each time we go out.

“The fact that it’s such a tight championship, everything has got to be the right.

“My aim is to be on the grid next year, I think there’s a great opportunity with Gen3, I like the fact that the car will be more controlled.

“I like that because I feel like as a driver, you’ve got the same toolbox to work with that everyone else in pit lane does.

“At the moment…there are a lot of variables. So next year, I think it’s going to come down more to how you drive the car, and how you can maximise it with your engineer, which is exciting for me.

“So, I’m working hard to be on the grid next year and all I can do at this point is keep pushing hard and try and get some results.”

While a full-time drive is an obvious preference, it is understood Pither could have options on the table for a 2023 co-drive at various teams.

The Kiwi scored a best result of 13th in Race 27 at last weekend’s ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

In the last ever Supercars event at Pukekohe Park Raceway, the Palmerston North native said he felt the emotion.

“What made it different for me is more so just the fans, to be honest,” added Pither.

“It’s obviously a point in time being the last time Supercars is here, but what made it special for me was just how much local support there was.

“I haven’t felt that kind of support in Australia before so to be [in New Zealand] and have so many Kiwi fans [cheering] for the Kiwis and saying hi — it’s a little bit overwhelming.

“Even when you hop out of the car and stand on the fence, everyone’s cheering you on. It’s pretty cool.”

The next round of the 2022 Supercars Championship is the Repco Bathurst 1000, where Pither will have Cameron Hill as his co-driver.