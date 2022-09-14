Palou changed chassis for Laguna Seca after Portland issues

Alex Palou has revealed that he switched chassis before romping to victory at the Laguna Seca IndyCar race.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver qualified fifth-fastest and started 11th due to a grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, but hit the front on merit on Lap 27 and would go on to win by 30 seconds.

Since the contract wrangle involving McLaren SP came to light, he had finished on the podium just once in seven races prior to the season finale in California.

In fact, said podium was the only time Palou finished higher than ninth in the five races before Laguna Seca, including fading to 12th in the penultimate encounter of the campaign from fourth on the grid at Portland.

Asked if he was surprised how good his car was at Laguna Seca, the 2021 IndyCar champion said, “Absolutely, yeah, especially with all the issues we had, the past races.

“Like Portland, we were up there, we were strong, but suffered tyre deg[radation].

“We knew there was something wrong on the car; we changed tubs for this last race.

“Yeah, you never know what was going on, but yeah, for sure, I was surprised.

“To be honest, we were strong in the Warm Up [fastest] but I didn’t know if we were that strong, especially on consecutive laps.

“Actually, before the race and even [on qualifying day], we had an event with NTT and Josef [Newgarden] was there and I said that I didn’t have the pace that they had on used tyres.

“I don’t know, but everything went super well [in the race].”

Team-mate Scott Dixon has identified Palou as one of the best drivers at low-grip circuits, such as Laguna Seca, although the Spaniard himself said the 95-lapper was a challenge.

“It was so tough to drive [in the race] and all weekend at Laguna,” he remarked.

“The grip level from the tarmac is so low so you’re fighting all the time, so it never feels like you have a good car even when you’re leading by that much.

“But in comparison to others, obviously, yeah, it was the biggest margin that I ever got. It felt really good.

“I have to say, strategy and all pit stops were really good, as well. Yeah, it felt amazing.

“Hopefully it’s not the last car that is as good as what we had today.”

Whether Palou will be in a Ganassi Honda or a McLaren SP Chevrolet next year remains to be seen, and the 25-year-old cannot rule out staying put despite a stated desire to be competing in orange hues in 2023.

He finished the 2022 series tied for fourth with Scott McLaughlin but fifth on a countback given Laguna Seca was his only race win of the season compared to three for the Team Penske driver.