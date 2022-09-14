Nakagami to remain with LCR Honda in 2023

MotoGP rider Takaaki Nakagami will remain with LCR Honda for the 2023 season.

The first Japanese rider to reach 200 grand prix appearances, Nakagami and the Honda Racing Corporation agreed to a contract extension that will see their partnership enter a sixth season.

The 30-year-old is set to ride alongside Alex Rins, with the Spaniard’s signing on a two-year deal announced in July.

The renewal comes amidst a difficult season for Nakagami, who is currently 16th in the standings, with a pair of seventh-place finishes his best showings this year.

In acknowledging the contract extension, Nakagami was thankful for the continued support of the team and expressed a desire to improve on this season’s performance.

“I am very happy to be able to continue riding for LCR Honda Idemitsu in MotoGP in the 2023 season,” Nakagami said.

“I am very grateful for the support that Idemitsu and Honda have always provided me with.

“I would also like to thank my fans, who have always been great.

“This season has not lived up to my expectations, but I will work hard and live up to what everyone expects from me.

“I am looking forward to the next season, and I will give it everything to achieve the best results with the team.”

Nakagami also expressed his delight at the prospect of competing in front of his home fans at the Japanese MotoGP, set to be held at Motegi later this month.

“The Japan Grand Prix will be held for the first time in three years,” he added.

“I am looking forward to riding in front of the Japanese fans and hearing them cheer for me.”

LCR Honda founder Lucio Cecchinello said Nakagami has consistently demonstrated pace throughout his career.

“We are very pleased with this announcement, since 2020 Taka has proved to be a very fast rider able to fight for podium positions and this year he has consistently fought to finish as the top Honda rider,” Cecchinello said.

“I trust in his potential and thanks to his six years of experience riding the Honda RCV213 motorbike, he will definitely help the LCR Honda Idemitsu Team and HRC to improve our bike package and to close the gap with our competitors.”

The 2023 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Aragon Grand Prix, with Practice to start at MotorLand Aragon on Friday.