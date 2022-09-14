Lawson has no plans for TRS return

Liam Lawson has no plans on competing in the Toyota Racing Series this year despite heading back to his native New Zealand.

The Formula 2 driver won the summer competition in 2019 and competed again in 2020 to finish second to Igor Fraga.

The Toyota Racing Series has been used as something of a training ground for aspiring youngsters over the past decade with Lance Stroll and Lando Norris both having won the competition on their rise to F1.

“It’s not the plan,” Lawson said when asked by Speedcafe.com if he was looking at competing in the TRS next season.

“I’d say that championship is a huge part of helping me get to where I am today; obviously I would never have had Red Bull, I don’t think, without doing it.

“And to do that at home was very special.

“But I’ve done two seasons now and I think I’m in the position I’m in there wouldn’t a huge amount of benefit doing it.

“In terms of next year plans and things like that, obviously it’s January next year, so nothing’s been planned at this stage,” he added.

“But regardless, I think I’ll try and head home for a few weeks. I love going back there to obviously spend time with the family and enjoy New Zealand summertime.”

The 20-year-old currently stands as first in line within the Red Bull junior programme when it comes to a potential promotion to the sport’s premier class, though that does not look to be forthcoming for 2023.

It’s understood Colton Herta is the preferred option to fill a seat at Scuderia AlphaTauri, should it be able to overcome the superlicence issues which currently prevent the American from competing in Formula 1.

Sitting seventh in the Formula 2 standings with one round remaining, having amassed three race wins in 2022, another year in the series is therefore the most probable outcome for Lawson.

The 2023 Toyota Racing Series begins in Highlands in mid-January, taking in five rounds to end in Taupo a month later.