Hayek moots motorsport return

Former McLaren GT Factory Driver Harry Hayek is contemplating his motorsport future after returning to Australia.

The highly-rated 24-year-old secured a factory drive with McLaren, after he impressed during an evaluation day, where he was selected from 18 other drivers.

He was with the British outfit from 2020 to 2021, racing in the Pure McLaren GT Series and the British GT Championship with factory support, as well as coaching, and being an ambassador for the squad.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the factory team got made redundant, resulting in Hayek’s return to Australia.

While he has since turned his attention to growing his driver training business, the Sydney-sider has not ruled out a return to racing.

“I’m interested in everything over here,” Hayek told Speedcafe.com

“As long as it’s got wheels and a steering wheel, I love it, it doesn’t matter what it is.

“It all just comes back to that opportunity.

“I’ve had a really good run, I’ve managed to represent a manufacturer, so you never know what’s around the corner, you never know who you’ll meet, so you just got to stay positive, keep working hard, and if something pops up fantastic.”

Hayek said his business could play a vital role in his return to competitive driving.

“I do have some clients I’m working with who their goal is to end up as a racing driver, so they’re potential Ams for me,” he said.

“In the pipeline, I would like to do a Pro-Am sort of pairing and go and do some GT racing.

“I would kind of slot in having the background, not just with coaching, but also as a professional driver.

“I’m able to offer that service the whole way through.”

In addition to his McLaren experience, his racing resume includes several years in the Australian Formula 4 Championship (2019, 2016, 2015), as well as appearances in the 2016 British Formula 4 Championship, 2017 Toyota Racing Series, and 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.