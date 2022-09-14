GTWC Australia title battle to continue at Sandown

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS series title fight is set to heat up at Sandown International Raceway this weekend.

Heading into the fourth round of the series as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, just eight points separate title contenders Yasser Shahin and Liam Talbot, who will be paired up with Garth Tander and Fraser Ross respectively.

Last time out, Shahin/Tander won the final race at Queensland Raceway, as Talbot/Ross recorded a second and third-place finish to remain in contention.

After claiming the opening encounter at Queensland Raceway, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Shane van Gisbergen are only five points adrift of second place and will be hoping to replicate their success at Sandown.

Fourth-placed Tony Bates will once again join forces with Supercars driver David Reynolds in his Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo II.

Debuting last time out in Pro-Am, Ross Poulakis and Peter Hackett return to the fold in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The Am Class entry list will see RAM Motorsport’s Michael Sheargold and Garth Walden, Marc Cini, Matt Stoupas, and Gary Higgon line up, while GT4 is set to be a Mercedes-AMG GT4 battle between the pairing of Sam Brabham and Christos Batios and class stalwart Mark Griffith.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia’s two 60-minute races will be covered live and ad-break free on Stan Sports from Saturday.

Practice 1 for Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS commences at 10:55 AEST on Friday.

Entry list, Round 3 Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS Sandown Raceway