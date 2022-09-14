> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Behind the scenes with Matt Stone Racing

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 14th September, 2022 - 4:13pm

As part of a new feature series, Speedcafe.com photographer Ross Gibb takes us behind the scenes with a different Repco Supercars Championship team each round.

From Pukekohe, we followed the Matt Stone Racing team of Todd Hazelwood and Jack Le Brocq.

RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A0222
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1457
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1552
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1583
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1672
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1687
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1746
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1788
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A2109
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A2800
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A3473
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A3898
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A3902
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A4456
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A5020
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A5059
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A5153
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A5170
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A5767
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A6079
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A6738
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A7057
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A7347
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A9617
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8393
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8445
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8569
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8578
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8622

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]