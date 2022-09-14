DJR extends major partnership deal

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has announced the extension of its major partnership deal with Pirtek.

A market-leading fluid transfer solutions company, Pirtek will continue supporting the squad on a multi-year agreement.

The team, run under the Dick Johnson Racing banner, currently fields Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale in the Repco Supercars Championship.

Both drivers were recently confirmed as part of the Stapylton outfit’s 2023 line up.

In August, DJR announced that the Ralph family will take a majority shareholding in championship-winning Supercars operation from January 2023.

The race team’s partnership with Pirtek will continue into the organisation’s new era.

Ryan Story, Executive Chairman of the team, spoke of the long-standing partnership’s extension into next year and beyond.

“Pirtek has been a terrific partner for the Shell V-Power Racing Team on and off the track with their market-leading fluid transfer solutions that continue to keep us battling at the front week in and week out,” said Story.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Pirtek on a multi-year renewal.”

Pirtek Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Dutton, said: “The Shell V-Power Racing Team are fantastic ambassadors for the Pirtek brand using our fuel and air hoses during their vital pit stops every race weekend and back in the workshop daily.

“We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, and we are proud to be part of Australia’s most successful and historic motor racing team.”

The next round of the Supercars Championship is the Repco Bathurst 1000 from October 6-9.