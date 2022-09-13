Pye’s ‘amazing’ Pukekohe qualifying hat-trick

Scott Pye has reflected on an ‘amazing’ Pukekohe Supercars weekend in which he scored a hat-trick of sixth-place qualifying results.

The Team 18 driver’s improved form continued at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint as he distances himself from a torrid opening seven rounds of the season.

Pye has been repeatedly knocked to the canvas this year with major incidents at Perth, Darwin, and Townsville.

The Townsville DNF meant a potential top-five result went unrewarded.

However, the 32-year-old is currently on a run of six consecutive top 10 finishes between Sandown and Pukekohe.

Looking to elevate himself from 16th in the championship standings, Pye’s qualifying speed has been especially consistent.

“We qualified sixth three times in a row,” said Pye following the Pukekohe event.

“Our pit stops all weekend were amazing, the starts were good, and then I finished up with results of tenth, fifth, and seventh, so overall pretty solid points in the bank.

“Car speed was probably the best thing, all weekend, we were strong.

“In the second race [on Sunday] a few people had an over-cut on us which was disappointing.

“We went early and went aggressive but there were a couple of quick cars behind me that I wasn’t able to fight because we were out of track position compared to them, so I feel like a lost a couple of spots there.

“All in all an amazing weekend, great to get points in the bank and we head on to Bathurst now with a clean car, a fast car, and full of confidence.”

Pye will co-drive with Tyler Everingham at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, the 21-year-old Dunlop Super2 Series driver making his second start.

This year’s Great Race takes place from October 6-9.