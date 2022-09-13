Marquez to race at Aragon MotoGP round

Marc Marquez will make his comeback to competition at this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP round, the Repsol Honda Team has announced.

The six-time premier class champion has missed the last six rounds due to surgery on his right arm in the United States in early-June, just after the Italian Grand Prix.

He returned to MotoGP in last week’s Misano test, notching up exactly 100 laps across the two days, before riding a Honda Supersport bike again on Aragon’s kart track in recent days.

It has now been confirmed that Marquez will ride the real thing on the real thing this weekend.

“Having completed a fruitful two-day test in Misano and continued intensive training at home, Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have set a date for his return: the Aragon Grand Prix,” read a team statement.

“110 days after he last raced a MotoGP machine at the Italian Grand Prix on May 29, Marc Marquez will return to competition at the Aragon Grand Prix.

“Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time World Champion [all classes] has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery.

“After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and the #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation – returning to competition.

“The objective for the weekend will be to continue improving Marquez’s bike fitness and assessing his performance during the intensity of a Grand Prix weekend and race.”

After badly breaking his right humerus in the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, Marquez underwent three operations that year alone.

He had two more, shorter stints out of action due to concussion/diplopia before another extended period on the sidelines when it was decided in May that a fourth operation was necessary.

The 29-year-old revealed recently that his arm had in fact been 34 degrees out of alignment, hence the need for more surgery for not only riding a MotoGP bike, but also daily living.

Practice at MotorLand Aragon starts this Friday.