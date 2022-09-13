Leclerc didn’t understand Italian GP Safety Car delay

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has admitted he didn’t understand why the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix wasn’t released for a single flying lap to the chequered flag.

A late reliability issue for Daniel Ricciardo saw the McLaren driver park his car between the first and second Lesmo on Lap 46 of 53.

Stuck in gear, it proved difficult to recover and necessitated a prolonged Safety Car intervention.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto was critical of the way race control managed the situation, specifically the re-ordering of the field.

His driver was similarly perplexed from the cockpit.

“Obviously, I really wanted for the so race to start again,” said Leclerc, who finished second behind Max Verstappen.

“I mean, from the car, I didn’t understand because the last time we passed through the track was clear, so I really thought that we will restart again. But it didn’t happen.

“Maybe there are things in the background that I didn’t know that didn’t make the restart possible.”

As the Safety Car was deployed, Leclerc pitted for a fresh set of soft compound tyres, as did race leader Verstappen.

Predictably, the race winner did not share his Ferrari rival’s concerns over the time it took to clear Ricciardo’s car.

“From what I understood was the car was stuck in gear,” said Verstappen.

“That’s why it took so long because when the car’s parked, there is no gap where you can push the car into compared to some other places – that’s why the crane had to come, and that’s why I guess they just ran out of time.

“I guess it was very unfortunate,” he added.

“Normally, I think everyone wants to finish under green flag, but unfortunately, we’re just short of laps.

“But I had a new soft [tyre] as well, so I was not too worried if it was a one-lap shootout.”

Third-place finisher George Russell echoed Verstappen’s comments suggesting the race would not have been significantly different even if it had restarted.

“Obviously it’s not always easy when a car stops in an awkward place,” said the Mercedes driver.

“We always want to end a race under green flag, but what can you do? It’s just how the game goes.

“I don’t know what the race picture looked like, but I don’t think it would have changed the result either.

“Either way, what is clear though, is these one-stop races, minimal tyre deg, they don’t seem to offer that much of an exciting race.”

Victory in Monza was Verstappen’s fifth in succession, leaving the Dutchman in a position to seal the championship in Singapore next time out.

Formula 1 travels to Marina Bay for the first time since 2019 on September 30-October 2.