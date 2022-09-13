Johnson to make TCM return at Sandown

The Mustang Steven Johnson will race this weekend
Steven Johnson will make his Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters return as part of the 21-car field at Sandown this weekend.
Round 4 of the series will see Johnson aboard the Russell Hancock-owned Ford Mustang Trans Am previously raced by Cameron Mason.
The series winner has been absent from the grid since the opening round of the year as Team Johnson’s financial efforts are focused on Jett Johnson’s burgeoning career in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.
Also making a return is Adam Bressington who will step in for the injured Michael Almond at the wheel of the #95 Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS.
Another notable addition is Keith Kassulke and his Ford Falcon XB Hardtop, which will compete for the first time in five years.
A second Hardtop will be piloted by Gary Finemore, who now owns the car that was once driven with success by Eddie Abelnica.
Though entered, the appearance of Cameron Tilley’s Valiant Pacer is subject to the team completing repairs on the machine.
Tilley was involved in a sizeable crash over the course of the Townsville 500 weekend where it sustained significant damage.
“When I was hit it was like a bomb went off; it is the worse that it has ever been,” Tilley said of the impact
“It has to be done properly and not just a patch-up.”
The TCM field has four races ahead of them at Sandown this weekend, where they’ll run as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and SpeedSeries.
Each race will be shown live, ad-break-free, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The weekend’s opening race on Saturday afternoon will also be broadcast like on the Nine Network.
Entry List: Touring Car Masters, Sandown
|Num
|Class
|Driver
|Entry
|Car
|
|CC
|3
|Pro Am
|Danny Buzadzic
|Western General Body works
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|6000
|6
|Pro Master
|Ryan Hansford
|Multispares Racing
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000
|7
|Pro Master
|Jim Pollicina
|MoCOMM Motorsport Comms
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000
|12
|Pro Sport
|Peter Burnitt
|Dupulo Wheels Gold Coast
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000
|15
|Pro Am
|Andrew Fisher
|Jesus Racing
|Holden
|Torana SL/R 5000
|5000
|18
|Pro Master
|John Bowe
|Rare Spares /PAYNTER DIXON
|Holden
|Torana SL/R 5000
|5000
|29
|Pro Am
|Jamie Tilley
|G&V Earthmoving/ Bedrug
|Ford
|Mustang Coupe
|5000
|33
|Pro Master
|Steven Johnson
|Hancock Racing
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800
|37
|Pro Sport
|Damien Gambold
|Gambold Mechanical
|Ford
|XD Falcon
|5800
|46
|Pro Am
|Leo Tobin
|Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical
|Ford
|Mustang
|5000
|48
|Pro Sport
|Gary Finemore
|Mentone Pre Mix Concrete
|Ford
|Falcon XB Coupe
|5800
|52
|Pro Am
|Keith Kassulke
|Wheels Ltd, PNG
|Ford
|Falcon XB Coupe
|5800
|53
|Pro Sport
|Dave Hender
|Pearcedale Plant Hire/Move myLoad
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|5800
|55
|Pro Sport
|John Adams
|Bullet Trailers Racing Team
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|5800
|60
|Pro Am
|Cameron Tilley
|Anglomoil Superior Lubricants
|Valiant
|Pacer
|6000
|69
|Pro Masters
|Cameron McConville
|ACM Auto Parts
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|5800
|77
|Pro Sport
|Warren Trewin
|SNB Berryman Racing
|Holden
|HQ Monaro
|5800
|85
|Pro Am
|George Miedecke
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|Chevrolet
|Camaro RS
|5800
|88
|Pro Am
|Tony Karanfilovski
|TIFS Third Party Logistics
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800
|95
|Pro Master
|Adam Bressington
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|5800
|99
|Pro Am
|Ben Dunn
|Fast Meals / Bespoke Financial Advisory
|Chevrolet
|Monza
|6000
