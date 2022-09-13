Johnson to make TCM return at Sandown

Steven Johnson will make his Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters return as part of the 21-car field at Sandown this weekend.

Round 4 of the series will see Johnson aboard the Russell Hancock-owned Ford Mustang Trans Am previously raced by Cameron Mason.

The series winner has been absent from the grid since the opening round of the year as Team Johnson’s financial efforts are focused on Jett Johnson’s burgeoning career in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.

Also making a return is Adam Bressington who will step in for the injured Michael Almond at the wheel of the #95 Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Another notable addition is Keith Kassulke and his Ford Falcon XB Hardtop, which will compete for the first time in five years.

A second Hardtop will be piloted by Gary Finemore, who now owns the car that was once driven with success by Eddie Abelnica.

Though entered, the appearance of Cameron Tilley’s Valiant Pacer is subject to the team completing repairs on the machine.

Tilley was involved in a sizeable crash over the course of the Townsville 500 weekend where it sustained significant damage.

“When I was hit it was like a bomb went off; it is the worse that it has ever been,” Tilley said of the impact

“It has to be done properly and not just a patch-up.”

The TCM field has four races ahead of them at Sandown this weekend, where they’ll run as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and SpeedSeries.

Each race will be shown live, ad-break-free, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The weekend’s opening race on Saturday afternoon will also be broadcast like on the Nine Network.

Entry List: Touring Car Masters, Sandown