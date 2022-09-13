> News > National > Touring Car Masters

Johnson to make TCM return at Sandown

Mat Coch

Tuesday 13th September, 2022 - 11:30am

The Mustang Steven Johnson will race this weekend

Steven Johnson will make his Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters return as part of the 21-car field at Sandown this weekend.

Round 4 of the series will see Johnson aboard the Russell Hancock-owned Ford Mustang Trans Am previously raced by Cameron Mason.

The series winner has been absent from the grid since the opening round of the year as Team Johnson’s financial efforts are focused on Jett Johnson’s burgeoning career in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.

Also making a return is Adam Bressington who will step in for the injured Michael Almond at the wheel of the #95 Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Another notable addition is Keith Kassulke and his Ford Falcon XB Hardtop, which will compete for the first time in five years.

A second Hardtop will be piloted by Gary Finemore, who now owns the car that was once driven with success by Eddie Abelnica.

Though entered, the appearance of Cameron Tilley’s Valiant Pacer is subject to the team completing repairs on the machine.

Tilley was involved in a sizeable crash over the course of the Townsville 500 weekend where it sustained significant damage.

“When I was hit it was like a bomb went off; it is the worse that it has ever been,” Tilley said of the impact

“It has to be done properly and not just a patch-up.”

The TCM field has four races ahead of them at Sandown this weekend, where they’ll run as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and SpeedSeries.

Each race will be shown live, ad-break-free, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The weekend’s opening race on Saturday afternoon will also be broadcast like on the Nine Network.

Entry List: Touring Car Masters, Sandown

Num Class Driver Entry Car CC
3 Pro Am Danny  Buzadzic Western General Body works Holden Torana A9X 6000
6 Pro Master Ryan Hansford Multispares Racing Holden Torana A9X 5000
7 Pro Master Jim Pollicina MoCOMM Motorsport Comms Holden Torana A9X 5000
12 Pro Sport Peter Burnitt Dupulo Wheels Gold Coast Holden Torana A9X 5000
15 Pro Am Andrew Fisher Jesus Racing Holden Torana SL/R 5000 5000
18 Pro Master John Bowe Rare Spares /PAYNTER DIXON Holden Torana SL/R 5000 5000
29 Pro Am Jamie  Tilley G&V Earthmoving/ Bedrug Ford Mustang Coupe 5000
33 Pro Master Steven Johnson Hancock Racing Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800
37 Pro Sport Damien Gambold Gambold Mechanical Ford XD Falcon 5800
46 Pro Am Leo Tobin Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical Ford Mustang 5000
48 Pro Sport Gary Finemore Mentone Pre Mix Concrete Ford Falcon XB Coupe 5800
52 Pro Am Keith Kassulke Wheels Ltd, PNG Ford Falcon XB Coupe 5800
53 Pro Sport Dave Hender Pearcedale Plant Hire/Move myLoad Ford Falcon XY GT HO 5800
55 Pro Sport John Adams Bullet Trailers Racing Team Ford Falcon XY GT HO 5800
60 Pro Am Cameron Tilley Anglomoil Superior Lubricants Valiant Pacer 6000
69 Pro Masters Cameron  McConville ACM Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS 5800
77 Pro Sport Warren  Trewin SNB Berryman Racing Holden HQ Monaro 5800
85 Pro Am George  Miedecke Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Chevrolet Camaro RS 5800
88 Pro Am Tony Karanfilovski TIFS Third Party Logistics Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800
95 Pro Master Adam Bressington Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Chevrolet Camaro SS 5800
99 Pro Am Ben Dunn Fast Meals / Bespoke Financial Advisory Chevrolet Monza 6000

