Gardner looking at Moto2 and WSBK after MotoGP dumping

Remy Gardner is considering his options in both Moto2 and WorldSBK after KTM chose not to renew his MotoGP contract.

The Australian won last year’s Moto2 championship but is currently second-last of the 24 regular riders in this, his rookie premier class season.

KTM publicly stated last month that it would not be taking up its option on his services, although there is conjecture between it and the Gardner camp about exactly when the rider and/or his manager, Paco Sanchez, were told.

Either way, with the VR46 Racing Team having now announced its rider line-up for next year, the only seats still unconfirmed for 2023 are that at Tech3 which Gardner will vacate and one at LCR Honda which is likely to be retained by Takaaki Nakagami.

It leaves the 24-year-old and his manager considering a return to Moto2 or a switch to production-based competition.

“Paco Sanchez is assessing his options,” Gardner explained.

“We’re looking for the best that will allow me to get back to fighting for the victory.

“I don’t know yet if I’ll be in Moto2 or SBK, but I have confidence in my manager.”

While Gardner has struggled this year, team-mate Raul Fernandez, runner-up in Moto2 last year when they also shared a garage at Red Bull KTM Ajo, has fared even worse.

However, Fernandez had long been on his way to Aprilia’s satellite team, RNF Racing, whereas the 2021 intermediate class champion looked reasonably likely to stay on at Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, which becomes GasGas Factory Racing next year.

Gardner claims to have been told by the Austrian marque that he is “not professional enough” to keep his ride, a point also disputed by KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer in comments during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend.

While all of that was unfolding, Wayne Gardner, the 1987 500cc world champion, took to Twitter to slam Sanchez as “incompetent” and blame him for costing his son his MotoGP seat, prompting a defence from Remy.

On that, Gardner junior said, “He’s my dad, I love him, but he hasn’t been involved in my career since last year.

“I don’t want to talk about private things.”

Augusto Fernandez (no relation to Raul), who could this year emulate Gardner as a Moto2 champion with KTM Ajo, is likely to get the second GasGas MotoGP ride, alongside Pol Espargaro.

The Aragon Grand Prix begins this Friday.