> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Gibson Motorsport’s Nissan reunion

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 13th September, 2022 - 8:00am

Images from Gibson Motorsport’s reunion to mark 30 years since its back-to-back Bathurst 1000 and championship wins with Nissan.

220903_Axis_Nissan-15
220903_Axis_Nissan-333
220903_Axis_Nissan-26
220903_Axis_Nissan-36
220903_Axis_Nissan-38
220903_Axis_Nissan-53
220903_Axis_Nissan-59
220903_Axis_Nissan-62
220903_Axis_Nissan-63
220903_Axis_Nissan-65
220903_Axis_Nissan-71
220903_Axis_Nissan-77
220903_Axis_Nissan-657
220903_Axis_Nissan-87
220903_Axis_Nissan-88
220903_Axis_Nissan-92
220903_Axis_Nissan-94
220903_Axis_Nissan-95
220903_Axis_Nissan-431
220903_Axis_Nissan-99
220903_Axis_Nissan-222
220903_Axis_Nissan-151
220903_Axis_Nissan-100
220903_Axis_Nissan-240
220903_Axis_Nissan-111
220903_Axis_Nissan-364
220903_Axis_Nissan-113
220903_Axis_Nissan-138
220903_Axis_Nissan-1014
220903_Axis_Nissan-116
220903_Axis_Nissan-124
220903_Axis_Nissan-125
220903_Axis_Nissan-668
220903_Axis_Nissan-126
220903_Axis_Nissan-135
220903_Axis_Nissan-979
220903_Axis_Nissan-144
220903_Axis_Nissan-145
220903_Axis_Nissan-154
220903_Axis_Nissan-180
220903_Axis_Nissan-181
220903_Axis_Nissan-187
220903_Axis_Nissan-193
220903_Axis_Nissan-211

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]