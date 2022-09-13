> News > Formula 1

GALLERY: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 13th September, 2022 - 5:25pm

Look back on this year’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from the iconic Monza circuit.

large-2022 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday (1)
large-2022 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1 2022: Italian GP
Formula 1 2022: Italian GP
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Monza, Italy
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, battles with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
2022_Italian_Grand_Prix_Friday
2022_Italian_Grand_Prix_Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 entering a corner
2022ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2216_080330_ONZ3971
220050-italian-gp-race-sunday-gallery
3 - GP ITALIA F1/2022 - SABATO 10/09/2022
2022 Italian Grand Prix, Friday - Steve Etherington
F1 Grand Prix of Italy
F1 Grand Prix of Italy
2022 Italian Grand Prix 2022, Saturday - LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

