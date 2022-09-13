Albon admitted to ICU after surgery complications

Post-operative complications from laparoscopic surgery saw Alex Albon placed in intensive care in Italy.

The Williams driver was forced out of the Italian Grand Prix weekend after Friday’s running having been diagnosed with appendicitis.

A statement from the team has revealed Albon was placed on mechanical ventilation after suffering respiratory failure following the surgery.

“Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime,” the team announced in a statement.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

“Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.

“Alex would like to thank the excellent care and support he has received, including from the nursing, anaesthetic and ICU teams at Osperdale San Gerardo – ASST Monza, the FIA medical team, his Performance Coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr Luke Bennett from HINTSA Performance.”

Recovery time for laparoscopic surgery is performed via a keyhole incision with a typical recovery time of a week.

Based on that timeline, Albon should be in a position to compete at the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place from September 30-October 2.

Williams substituted Nyck de Vries for the balance of the weekend in Monza, the Dutchman picking up two points for ninth place on his Formula 1 race debut.