VR46 confirms 2023 MotoGP line-up

Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 Racing Team has confirmed an unchanged MotoGP line-up of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini for 2023.

Marini, who debuted in the premier class on a VR46-backed Esponsorama Racing entry, is currently 12th in this, his first season on a current-spec Ducati.

Bezzecchi, who was on a two-year deal anyway, sits two spots back with 14 of 20 rounds done in his rookie campaign, in which he has been riding a 2021-model Desmosedici.

He finished second in June’s Dutch TT after a memorable double front row qualifying result for VR46 at Rossi’s home event, the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The announcements mean that all of the full-time Ducati entries for next year’s MotoGP season are now sorted.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will field incumbent Francesco Bagnaia alongside Enea Bastianini, who has been promoted from Gresini Racing.

Prima Pramac Racing continues with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, while Gresini has signed current Honda rider Alex Marquez to join Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Exactly which spec of bike each rider receives is yet to be confirmed, although it is safe to assume latest-spec Desmosedicis for the factory team and Pramac.

The 2022 season continues this weekend at Aragon, after Bagnaia scored a fourth straight victory last time out at Misano.