TCR field set for Sandown return 

By Iwan Jones

Monday 12th September, 2022 - 2:54pm
An 18-car field will take to the grid when the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series returns to Sandown for the penultimate round of the season this weekend.

The series returns to the historic Victorian circuit for Round 6 of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, set to be held from September 16-18.

Last time the series raced at the venue was 2019, where WTCR star Nestor Girolami claimed all three race victories, while GRM’s James Moffat, who lines up this weekend in a Renault Megane RS TCR, finished on the podium.

Fresh from his first two series race victories at Queensland Raceway, Tony D’Alberto will line up in the Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.

On his team’s home turf, fellow series contender Jordan Cox will be aiming to reduce the 58-point margin to D’Alberto in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot.

Third-placed Jay Hanson, who has won a race at every round this year except for Bathurst, is expected to be a front-runner in his Melbourne Performance Centre Racing Audi RS3 LMS TCR, while privateer Zac Soutar, who is fourth in the standings, will drive his Honda Civic Type R TCR at his home track.

Rounding out the top five in the series standings is HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan, who is 85 points adrift of D’Alberto.

Off the back of a podium and fourth place finish in Round 9 of the Supercars Championship at Sandown, Will Brown will be one to watch in another MPC Audi RS3 LMS TCR.

A disastrous outing at Queensland Raceway for GRM Peugeot driver Dylan O’Keeffe dropped him from third to seventh in the standings, but he will be looking to respond at his home track.

It is a similar story for team-mate Aaron Cameron in another Peugeot, while rookie driver Bailey Sweeny will be looking to maintain his top 10 position for HMO Customer Racing.

Sweeny’s team-mate Nathan Morcom completes the top 10 in the series standings, with the New South Welshman hoping to respond after a tough outing at Queensland Raceway.

Practice 1 for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series will commence at 11:30 AEST this Friday.

The three races over the weekend will be streamed live and ad-break free on Stan Sport from Saturday.

Entry list, 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Round 6 Sandown Raceway

Car # Sponsor/Team Driver State Model
2 Moutai/ZIP PAY Luke King NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR
8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe VIC Peugeot 308 TCR
9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR
10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso NSW Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR
14 Forza Brakes Motorsport Lachlan Mineeff NSW Audi RS3 LMS TCR
15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente VIC Honda Civic Type R TCR
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron VIC Peugeot 308 TCR
22 Challenge Motorsport/MPC Iain McDougall VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR
33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox NSW Peugeot 308 TCR
34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat VIC Renault Megane RS TCR
41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland NSW Renault Megane RS TCR
50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto VIC Honda Civic Type R TCR
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna VIC Peugeot 308 TCR
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar VIC Honda Civic Type R TCR
130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR
999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown QLD Audi RS3 LMS TCR

