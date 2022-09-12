TCR field set for Sandown return 

An 18-car field will take to the grid when the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series returns to Sandown for the penultimate round of the season this weekend.

The series returns to the historic Victorian circuit for Round 6 of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, set to be held from September 16-18.

Last time the series raced at the venue was 2019, where WTCR star Nestor Girolami claimed all three race victories, while GRM’s James Moffat, who lines up this weekend in a Renault Megane RS TCR, finished on the podium.

Fresh from his first two series race victories at Queensland Raceway, Tony D’Alberto will line up in the Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.

On his team’s home turf, fellow series contender Jordan Cox will be aiming to reduce the 58-point margin to D’Alberto in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot.

Third-placed Jay Hanson, who has won a race at every round this year except for Bathurst, is expected to be a front-runner in his Melbourne Performance Centre Racing Audi RS3 LMS TCR, while privateer Zac Soutar, who is fourth in the standings, will drive his Honda Civic Type R TCR at his home track.

Rounding out the top five in the series standings is HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan, who is 85 points adrift of D’Alberto.

Off the back of a podium and fourth place finish in Round 9 of the Supercars Championship at Sandown, Will Brown will be one to watch in another MPC Audi RS3 LMS TCR.

A disastrous outing at Queensland Raceway for GRM Peugeot driver Dylan O’Keeffe dropped him from third to seventh in the standings, but he will be looking to respond at his home track.

It is a similar story for team-mate Aaron Cameron in another Peugeot, while rookie driver Bailey Sweeny will be looking to maintain his top 10 position for HMO Customer Racing.

Sweeny’s team-mate Nathan Morcom completes the top 10 in the series standings, with the New South Welshman hoping to respond after a tough outing at Queensland Raceway.

Practice 1 for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series will commence at 11:30 AEST this Friday.

The three races over the weekend will be streamed live and ad-break free on Stan Sport from Saturday.

Entry list, 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Round 6 Sandown Raceway