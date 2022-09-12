Ricciardo’s access cut to McLaren’s 2023 project

McLaren has wasted no time in severing Daniel Ricciardo’s involvement in anything related to the team’s 2023 Formula 1 car.

The Australian has agreed to the early termination of his deal with the team and is a free agent heading into next year.

He remains without a drive with few left available on the grid, his position at McLaren set to be filled by countryman Oscar Piastri.

Nevertheless, keen to protect its intellectual property from its departing driver, the Woking squad has restricted Ricciardo’s access.

“I asked if I could do less simulator,” he joked when asked by Speedcafe.com if his access within the team has changed following the announcement that he would exit the organisation.

“It was always clear when all this was decided that anything related to this year and getting the most of the rest of the year remains the same.

“So, if there’s any talks about next year’s car, then yes, I’m not involved in that.

“I also wouldn’t expect to be involved in that.

“But as far as the… I’m still simulating, still in all the briefings, the meetings and all the engineering stuff. So 2022 has remained unchanged.”

Ricciardo’s options for a berth next season are limited, with only Alpine, Haas, and Williams yet to confirm their line-ups.

Of those, Alpine is the most competitive and therefore desirable. It is also a team looking for an experienced and, preferably, race-winner driver to pair with Esteban Ocon.

While Ricciardo’s name has been linked with a return there, the team appears to be leaning towards Pierre Gasly – though that depends on whether Red Bull can secure a superlicence for Colton Herta.

That seems unlikely. The American has already been denied one once, and the force majeure argument being used opens something of a pandora’s box if successful.

Haas also seems an option, though Mick Schumacher seems most likely to remain there once discussions with Ferrari have been had in the coming weeks.

The final seat at Williams is the least desirable of those available given the team’s position in the pecking order.

Its links with Mercedes, and the drafting in of Nyck de Vries in place of the unwell Alex Albon last weekend, suggest the Dutchman is likely the leading candidate at Grove.

Although there are limited options, Ricciardo has stated he’s in no rush to decide his future. That could include a sabbatical.

“I don’t want to just sign something and then be like ‘oh wait, now something else is there for ‘24,’” he said.

“So that’s where it’s probably not as simple as just getting somewhere on the grid next year.

“That’s where it could go probably many different directions, and that’s where I’m like, I don’t think anything needs an immediate decision.

“I’m pretty open-minded with any scenario,” he added of the concept of a year out.

“I think there’s pros with having some time off as well.

“Currently the 18 months or so I’ve had, it’s been more challenging than not, so maybe some time away would do me good.

“But then obviously staying active in there, it’s good.

“We kind of want to hear everything and see, even if it’s reserve – I don’t want to be too proud to say I’m too good for that or whatever – I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense.

“It could be something that sets me up better for the future, and next year is one of those years where it’s just a bit of, how do I say, patience.

“I don’t have every option under the sun, but I think there will be some options or decisions and that’s where ultimately it comes down to what’s going to be best for me, and what’s going to make me feel like I can get back to that level that I know that I’m comfortable and happy.”